Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Fungus Amongus", the fifteenth and final episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season and after the events of this week's "There Will Be Brood", it's a season finale that is expected to be both action-packed and bittersweet. This week's episode saw the Legends seemingly lose three of own with the presumed deaths of Constantine (Matt Ryan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Mick (Dominic Purcell) as Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) enacted his plan to destroy the Fountain of Imperium, opening the Earth to alien attack. Now, the Legends have to try to save the world yet again, this time while likely grieving.

Of course, this is Legends so it's possible that not all the deaths will stick. The preview for the episode seems to show Mick and Spooner alive and with the team while the photos do show Constantine again, though it's possible that in the case of Constantine it's just an opportunity for Zari to say goodbye. Ryan is leaving the role of Constantine going into Season 7 and will play a new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies going forward. Ryan also recently told TVLine that he feels like how Constantine leaves Legends is fitting.

"I feel like the sendoff that they’ve given the character is great, obviously, within the context of the show," the actor says. "I just didn’t want him to have a happy ending. Don’t give John Constantine a happy ending! No, he’s got to f—k it up!"

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for the photos. DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Fungus Amongus" will air on September 5th.