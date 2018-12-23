‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Voices SPOILER in ‘Aquaman’

If you had your ears perked during Aquaman, you may have caught a familiar voice coming from one of the CGI characters. No, not just Julie Andrews, who was bold enough to lend her vocals to the movie despite it being released opposite Mary Poppins Returns, the follow-up to one of the biggest movies of her career.

Nope, it was John Rhys-Davies! Best known for playing Gimli in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Sallah in two of the Indiana Jones films, the actor voices the leader of the Brines in Aquaman.

Warning: Mild Aquaman spoilers ahead…

During the film, the character Orm (Patrick Wilson) is Aquaman/Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) younger half-brother who is dedicated to destroying the surface world for the pollution and damage they’ve caused to the ocean. Orm tries to force the other water kingdoms to take his side, including the Brines. At the very end of the film, he confronts the the Brine King, who one Reddior recognized as John Rhys-Davies.

According to Heroic Hollywood, there’s room for more of the Brine King in a potential Aquaman sequel, because Aquaman/Arthur Curry manages to save the character from Orm in the movie’s final battle.

While an Aquaman sequel has yet to be announced, we have a feeling the chances are pretty high. The movie is currently making a killing at the box office. It’s already broken records in China, helped the the DC Extended Universe cross $4 billion at the worldwide box office, and is projected to make $120 million at the Christmas holiday box office.

According to IMDB, John Rhys-Davies had 14 upcoming projects in the works, including Squadron 42, in which he’ll be lending his voice once again, but this time alongside Gary Oldman, Henry Cavill, Mark Strong, Mark Hamill, and Gillian Anderson.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (Orm). The film was directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.