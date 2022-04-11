Michelle MacLaren Addresses if She Would Direct a Superhero Movie After Departing Wonder Woman

Having served as director on episodes of Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Breaking Bad, it made perfect sense that Michelle MacLaren would be tapped to direct the first Wonder Woman film, only for creative differences to result in her parting ways from the project. Years later, her name is still often thrown around by fans when it comes to who they’d like to see helm a superhero film, with MacLaren herself confirming that she wouldn’t rule out such an opportunity. MacLaren most recently directed two episodes of Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, which debuts on the streaming service on April 29th.

“I am always open to it. I love to do projects that allow me to do what I would like to do and what I would like to bring to the table, let’s just put it at that,” MacLaren confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked about a return to superheroes. “If the right project comes along, I would be happy to embrace it and I hope I get the opportunity to.”

Unlike other big-budget projects who have had directors part ways further into development, MacLaren exited Wonder Woman relatively early on, leaving fans to ponder what her take on the character would have been. With filmmaker Patty Jenkins taking over the project, only to continue to invest in the series with Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming third film, it seems as though MacLaren leaving the standalone film was the best decision for all parties involved.

Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist in the early 1990s whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook, Amy Brenneman as Rachel, and Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis.

MacLaren also serves as a producer of Shining Girls.

Stay tuned for updates on MacLaren’s potential return to superheroes. Shining Girls premieres on Apple TV+ on April 29th.

