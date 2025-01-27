New DC Multiverse Pre-Orders Include a 1940s Animated Superman Figure

McFarlane Toys pre-orders for the week of January 27th, 2025 have been revealed, and you can significantly improve your chances of getting them thanks to this guide. We’ve seen very quick sellouts with recent DC Multiverse waves, including last week’s Collector Edition releases. The Power Girl figure in that wave was sold out in mere minutes. That said, you’ll want to be ready and waiting starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on January 29th here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for the wave listed below, which includes a Superman figure inspired by the classic 1940s animation.

DC Multiverse Superman (1940s Animation) 7-Inch Scale Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

DC Multiverse Tempest (Titans Rebirth) 7-Inch Scale Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

DC Multiverse Dark Flash (New Kid in Town) 7-Inch Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

DC Multiverse Icon (Icon & Rocket: Season One) Gold Label 7-Inch Figure – McFarlane Toys Exclusive

Look for the Spawn #301 / Todd McFarlane Black, White, and Red All Over 1:10 Scale Resin Statue to arrive here at Entertainment Earth alongside the DC Multiverse figure wave on January 29th.

Direct links will be added to this list after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

Superman: The Movie Funko pops

With James Gunn’s Superman slated to hit theaters on July 11th, we’re seeing a lot of classic merch releases inspired by the character, and many of them are celebrating the ultimate Superman – Christopher Reeve. Most recently, this included Superman the Movie Funko Pops featuring uperman, Louis Lane, Jor-El, and Lex Luthor. What’s more, the Superman Pop is Deluxe, portraying Kal-El among the crystals of his Fortress of Solitude. Lex’s pop also offers a Chase option where a bald Lex Luthor grips his toupee in anger. Each figure is expected to arrive in April 2025 and pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and here or Amazon. Head below for more details.