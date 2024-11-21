One of the Best Takes On Batman Is Coming Back for Season 2 (and Sooner Than You Think)

Batman is busier than ever these days, and one of the best iterations of the Dark Knight is returning sooner than you think. Spotify and DC have announced that their hit audio drama Batman Unburied is returning for a second season under the title Batman Unburied: Fallen City (via Variety), with Batman and Bruce Wayne actor Colman Domingo reprising his role. The new season will premiere pretty soon too, as in next week soon, with the first episode hitting Spotify exclusively on November 26th, so you won’t have to wait long at all to get right back into this one of a kind Batman world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new season will consist of 8 episodes, and this time around they will be released all at once as opposed to weekly. The first season of Batman Unburied debuted in 2022, and it became a blockbuster hit for Spotify soon after. This will be the fourth Batman project under Spotify’s umbrella, with a lineup that includes season 1 of Batman Unburied, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark, Harley Quinn and The Joker, and ow Batman Unburied season 2.

Regarding season 2, Domingo tease Batman’s state of mind in a statement. “This story, one that explores Bruce losing a friend and an emotional new discovery about his parents’ death, was exciting and challenging,” Domingo said. “I can’t wait for listeners to experience the twists and turns awaiting them.”

Fallen City will shake things up literally for Gotham, Batman, and everyone who lives in the city, as Batman tries to get own to the bottom of seismic tremors disrupting Gotham. There’s also a new masked figure in the city earning people’s trust in The Oracle, and that’s all on top of the revelation of a secret society that has its claws in every facet of Gotham and has for decades. You can find the official description for Fallen City below.

“As Gotham City is plagued by seismic tremors, Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent launch a social program that rattles the city’s elites yet earns praise from the city’s newest masked figure: the Oracle of Gotham. But when Harvey goes missing, Batman is forced to descend into the city’s labyrinthian underground, uncovering a horrific conspiracy by a secret society that has ruled Gotham for ages, one that has ties to his parents’ tragic murder. While Two-Face works to puppeteer the strings of law and order, Batman must defend his life — and his city — before everything he knows and loves turns to rubble.”

Batman Unburied: Fallen City will feature Domingo as well as Gina Rodriguez (Barbara Gordon), Jason Issacs (Alfred Pennyworth), Morena Baccarin (Allie), Andre Holland (Harvey Dent/Two-Face), Cheech Marin (Jim Gordon), Tahir Rahim (The Patriarch), and Alan Ruck (Coby Williamson).

Are you excited for the new season of Batman Unburied, and do you want to see more form this universe? You can talk all things DC and Batman with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @mattaguilarcb!