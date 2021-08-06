Peacemaker: James Gunn Clarifies Rating Rumors

✖

The Suicide Squad was released last month and director James Gunn has already wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series starring John Cena for HBO Max. In fact, it was just revealed that the show could be coming to the streaming service sooner than expected, and Gunn shared a first look at a poster for the series. You can spot a little "R" on Peacemaker's car in the poster, which led to some fans wondering if that will be the show's rating. However, ratings work a little differently with TV, so Gunn cleared up any confusion in a tweet.

"Does it mean that Peacemaker's own show is R rated?," @WszystkoP asked. "That’s not what it means - because who knows if #Peacemaker would even get an R-rating in theaters. Fortunately, it’s on

@hbomax #givepeaceafnchance #peaceuncut," Gunn explained. You can check out the Twitter interaction below:

Gunn has also been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes content from The Suicide Squad, including some great stuff featuring Cena as Peacemaker. Yesterday, the director shared a hilarious video of Cena after he had 36 empanadas. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DCEU timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker will also include The Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. In another recent tweet, Gunn teased that there will be another cast member from The Suicide Squad popping up in the show. The series is also set to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max until September 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.