Regina King Reveals What Would Get Her Back For Watchmen Season 2

Last year saw the epic return of Watchmen, this time as an HBO mini-series starring Regina King that took place 30 years after the events of the comic book. The series was a big hit, but it was recently revealed by series showrunner, Damon Lindelof, that a second season would be unlikely. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, King was asked about her “interest level” in seeing her character, Angela Abar, as Doctor Manhattan in another season of the series. Here’s what King said it would take to get her back in the world originally created by Alan Moore:

“I can see myself being involved in a season two if it was really smart,” King explained. “I would need to know the beginning and the endgame, unlike how this season was. I did not know what the endgame was. I just totally trust [creator] Damon [Lindelof]. There’s a part of me that feels like … it’s just really hard to think we could top season one, you know?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time King said she’d return to Watchmen if the circumstances were right.

“I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as season one. And that’s a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that,” she told IGN. “I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one.”

Watchmen is up for multiple NAACP Image Awards, which are taking place tomorrow, February 22nd. The show is up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (Regina King), Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series (Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for “The Extraordinary Being”), and Regina King is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Watchmen‘s big competition at the NAACP Image Awards will be Godfather of Harlem, Greenleaf, Queen Sugar, and The Chi. For Entertainer of the Year, the competition is definitely strong with King going up against Angela Basset, Billy Porter, Lizzo, and Tyler Perry.

Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

All nine episodes of Watchmen are now available to stream on HBO.