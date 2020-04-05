Are Supergirl and Batwoman Back This Week?

With all of the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic that’s prompted people around the world to stay at home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, it somewhat feels very much like it’s been vastly longer since the last new episodes of The CW‘s Batwoman and Supergirl. However, despite the new previews for both series that the network recently released, if you’re turning in on Sunday night hoping to catch new adventures of two of the Arrowverse‘s biggest heroines unfortunately, you have a bit longer to wait. There are no new episodes of either series airing just yet.

Instead of new episodes on Sunday, April 5th, The CW will re-air two previous episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl. Batwoman will air “How Queer Everything Is Today”, the series’ midseason premiere that picks up Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) story after the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Supergirl will be re-airing “It’s a Super Life,” the series’ milestone 100th episode featuring Thomas Lennon as Mxyzptlk.

When it comes to the rest of the Arrowverse this week, The CW is re-airing the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event beginning on Tuesday, April 7th.

As for when new episodes of both Supergirl and Batwoman will return, while the wait isn’t quite over, we’re certainly getting closer to both shows returning. Both Batwoman and Supergirl are set to return on Sunday, April 26th. You can check out the synopsis Batwoman‘s “A Narrow Escape,” and Supergirl’s “Deus Lex Machina” below.

Batwoman: “A Narrow Escape”

“WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.”

Supergirl: “Deus Lex Machina”

“MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c followed by Supergirl at 9/8c on The CW. Both shows return April 26th.