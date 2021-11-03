Supergirl Recap With Spoilers: Here’s Everything You Missed In “Truth or Consequences”

Supergirl is quickly coming to an end and for the Super Friends, the stakes have never been higher. Now that Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) has Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) on her side, the heroes are frantically trying to keep the pair from getting the totems and assembling the All Stone. However, even for all their efforts, things don’t seem to be working quite the way they would like them to.



This week, with just three episodes left of the series, things take and even more dramatic turn when Nyxly gets the Truth Totem and the location of the new Love Totem is revealed. Add to that a shocking reveal and a tragic turn of events, heading into next week’s finale, things are even more dire than ever.



Need to get caught up on the events of this week's episode of Supergirl, "Truth or Consequences"? Read on for our recap





Questionable Ethics

At the Tower, William tells the Super Friends what he found out from Otis, which is troubling, but Lena has better news about a venue for Alex and Kelly’s bachelorette party. However, any cheer is disrupted by news that “William” leaked Lex Luthor’s personal diary entries – except it wasn’t William. He rushes off to CatCo and confronts Andrea, calling her out for her behavior.



On his Legion ship, Brainy gets a call that’s upsetting from the future. Nyxly and Lex are a power couple in the future and manage to create the all stone. The Super Friends manage to track the Lexosuits and find the villains on the ship and discover that they have the Hope Totem as well. They manage to swipe the Dream Totem and make it back to the Tower.

Back to the Future

Nyxly is upset with Lex now that she’s lost the Dream Totem, but she soon gets a lock on the next one. At Kelly and Alex’s, they clean up Esme after she had to deal with a bully and discover the floral mark on her back that wasn’t there before. On the ship, Brainy talks with another Brainy. Turns out he has orders to return to the 31st century to save the Big Brain. He has to merge with it. He’ll seek to exist when that happens and he doesn’t want that. He has a family now, he is in love now but there are no other outcomes. Brainy will have to go.

Parenting advice

Lex and Nyxly track down the Truth Totem in a private collection – it’s a camera. She takes the gauntlet and has to confront the truth within. She has to admit that she wants to have someone close to her she can trust and passes the gauntlet.



Alex and Kelly bring Esme to the Tower so they can run tests just to check her powers. Kara suggests glasses like what she had when she was a kid, but Alex disagrees. Esme doesn’t have to hide who she is. Alex doesn’t want Kara’s advice.

Dreams and Truth

Nia uses the Dream Totem to help her try to find Nyxly but instead it clues her into Brainy’s predicament. He tells her that he has to go when their conflict with Nyxly ends and that if he doesn’t, it means the end of all his kind. Also, Nia can’t go with him. They are both heartbroken.



Lex tries to talk to Nyxly but she’s pretty upset. She decides to test Lex to ensure his intent. It turns out that Lex is genuine and Nyxly is pleased.



Andrea calls Lena to see if she thinks Lena crossed an ethical line. Lena reminds her of her tendencies and that she has the power to change who she really wants to be.

Baking and Totems

Supergirl and J’onn have no luck finding Nyxly and Lex’s ship. Supergirl opens up that she’s been avoiding the Tower because Alex is mad at her, and while he empathizes, he also suggests that she might try to clear the air before the party.



William finds Esme playing hide and seek and gives her a baked treat. They talk about baking and he gives her advice on her own dish. Supergirl goes to speak with Alex who is going to cancel the party since there’s nothing in her bloodwork. Kelly shows up with information about a new alien kid in her school that may explain the little girl’s behavior. The party is saved. They then get a hit on the ship and Supergirl and J’onn go to investigate, but Lex and Nyxly attack Supergirl. A fight ensues and Supergirl manages to rip a totem from Nyxly’s chest plate. The villains escape and Supergirl and J’onn escape in just the nick of time as well.

The Love Totem

The Super Friends now have the totems and Lex and Nyxly have no ship. It’s the first good news in a while. Esme wins the baking competition and William offers to babysit her so that Kelly and Alex can have their part. Supergirl has a heart-to-heart with Alex and they patch things up. Meanwhile, in Italy, Nyxly confronts Lex and she admits that she’s starting to understand why her future self fell for him. The crystal ball lights up and reveals the location of the restored Love Totem.

A tragic death

The Super Friends party and celebrate Kelly and Alex. Brainy struggles to enjoy himself knowing his fate so Nia goes after him. Kara can’t fully relax, but J’onn encourages her to. At the Tower, William and Esme are preparing to clean up when he notices that the security has been disabled. He sends Esme to hide and prepares to defend things when Nyxly and Lex show up.



Lex holds William hostage at gunpoint and while he tries to keep Esme hidden, Nyxly goes looking for her. William secretly begins to record what transpires. Nyxly finds Esme and lures her out and then Lex shoots William before departing. William manages to send the video to Andrea before dying.



At the party, they get the blood test results on Esme and start putting it all together. Andrea gets the video. However, it’s all too late. William is dead, Esme is gone.