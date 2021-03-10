Superman & Lois Recap: Everything You Missed in "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower"

With two episodes of Superman & Lois down, the Kent family is finally settling into their new lives in Smallville. Last week's "Heritage" saw Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) trying to find his footing at school and on the football team while Jordan (Alex Garfin) was devastated to learn that he doesn't exactly have his father's powers. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) made a major career move, and more about the mysterious Stranger (Wole Parks) began to unfold. This week, things are moving into their new norm, but with that comes additional challenges and new threats. As we saw in previews for the episode, Lois' continued investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) gets the wrong kind of attention and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) continues to try to figure out how to be the best possible father to his boys even as he also tries to balance that role with being Superman. Meanwhile, both Kent boys are trying to find their place in Smallville as well. If you need to get caught up on this week's Superman & Lois, we've got youc overed. Here are the major plot points for this week's episode, "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

The Kent Family While having some family shenanigans at the Kent house, Clark hears a bridge disaster in progress and flies off to save the day. Later, Clark tires to explain his super hearing power to the twins over breakfast and reminds them not to draw attention to themselves because of Jordan's powers. Later, Clark is working on the farm and listens in, hearing Jordan get bullied at school. Clark shows up just in the nick of time before Jordan loses control. Doesn't go well with the boys. He later promises never to listen in on them again.

Lois Lane investigates Lois struggles to get locals to talk to her, but someone from Carthage comes in to talk to her about her missing son and Morgan Edge. The woman believes her son met with foul play because of the "opportunity" Edge offered her. Outside, someone is spying on Lois. Later that evening, Lois' car mysteriously blows up outside the Gazette's office. Lois later goes to meet with her source in Carthage and arrives to find her hotel room trashed. Lois is attacked by the man who had been spying on her. She manages to summon Superman who shows up, but the mysterious man is just as powerful as he is, maybe more so. He manages to best him and then takes the barely alive source to the hospital.

Football Sarah breaks up with her boyfriend and also quits cheerleading. Jordan tries out for the football team. He does well on the field and Jonathan gets punished by the coach for not telling him sooner that Jordan is good. Jordan later lies about football to Clark. Lana keeps pressing Sarah about her mental health and Sarah spills how dysfunctional her family is. Lana later talks to Clark and reveals Jordan's secret. Jonathan appeals to Clark about Jordan and football, telling his father that his brother is happy on the field and is making friends for the first time. Later, Clark talks to Jordan and agrees to let him play football, but Clark wants to help coach.