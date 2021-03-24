Superman & Lois Recap: Everything You Missed in "The Best of Smallville"

On Superman & Lois, the Kent family has settled into their new lives in Smallville, but it hasn't gone especially smoothly. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) continues to struggle a bit with a "work-life" balance in terms of being a dad and being Superman. Jordan (Alexander Garfin) is starting to thrive as the star of the high school football team while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is growing bitter about having given up his own glory in Metropolis. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has been poking around with her investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), something that not everyone in Smallville is thrilled about. This week in, "The Best of Smallville", some of those stresses come to a head. In the episode, Clark is challenged by the first Smallville Harvest Festival since his mother's death while Lois makes a breakthrough in her Morgan Edge investigation. If you need to get caught up on this week's Superman & Lois, we've got you covered. Here are the major plot points for this week's episode, "Haywire". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Fall in Smallville It's Harvest Festival time and Clark is hyped. The twins, not so much, though. At the house, Clark starts to pack up his mom's things to donate as well as create an office for Lois. Chrissy calls then. Sharon Powell and her son show up at the Gazette. He has a story about a head injury but when questioned, he seems very jumpy and nervous. Someone clearly got to them. Captain Luthor arrives in Smallville, having tracked Lois down. People bring their donations to the community center but a lot of folks are struggling. Sharon and her son show up and donate men's clothes, but Derek is not okay. He slips off to call Leslie Larr telling her something feels off and he suddenly blasts laser vision in a backroom in the community center, setting it ablaze. prevnext

Up in flames Clark shows up to help save firefighters at the fire (unseen, of course). Later, Lois investigates the fire. Kyle confirms that he saw Derek at the community center. The Stranger approaches Lois. He presents himself as a tech writer who used to work for Luthorcorp. He says that he came to Smallville for her as he wants to be on Team Lois. He says he thinks he has a way to look inside the mines. At the Gazette, Sharon tells Chrissy that Derek ditched. Chrissy sneakily gets the location of Derek's phone. Derek meets with Larr while Chrissy observes. Leslie puts Derek in some sort of chamber and Chrissy calls to tell Lois what she’s seen. prevnext

First dates and breakups Sarah asks Jordan to go out with her and, moments later, Eliza breaks up with Jonathan by phone. Jordan is excited about his date with Sarah while Jonathan is bitter and wants to go back to Metropolis. He has figured out a whole plan to move in with a friend, but Clark says no. At the Cushings, Kyle comes home having been drinking. He clashes with Lana. Sarah stays behind to wait for her dad to get it together. At the festival, Jonathan drinks some alcohol with guys from school. At the festival, Sarah is late but she still shows up and as they start to talk, Jonathan shows up drunk to harass him. Sarah goes off on Jonathan and leaves. Jordan's date is ruined. The brothers more or less walk it off. prevnext

Mysterious powers and a connection revealed. After hearing Chrissy’s call to Lois, Clark takes off and Superman shows up where Derek and Leslie are, though Derek, now powered like Supes, takes off flying himself. A chase ensues, Captain Luthor sets off in pursuit as well and fires a weapon at them. They crash, and when Superman offers to help Derek, he self-incinerates. Luthor arrives too late to catch Superman. Clark and Lois try to process what happened to Derek and Clark doesn't think it was really Derek -- Derek said he was "resurrected". Lois knows it has something to do with the mines. The city dedicates a bench to Martha Kent, the bench she always liked to sit on. Clark and Lois share a tender moment, that Luthor sees and is upset by. He was with Lois on his world. prevnext