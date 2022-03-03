Superman Shockingly Betrays One of His Closest Allies

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Dark Knights of Steel #5. An all-new tale of the DC Universe is being told in Dark Knights of Steel, a sword-and-sorcery fantasy series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Yasmine Putri. Fans of Dungeons & Dragons and Game of Thrones will find a lot to like about the miniseries, and the new takes on familiar DC heroes and villains. One of the more shocking developments is between Batman and Superman. Instead of being the World’s Finest, Dark Knights of Steel turns the duo into half-brothers.

Unfortunately, the only characters still alive and aware of these family ties are Batman and Alfred. King Jor-El revealed the truth to Bruce Wayne right before he was murdered by Green Arrow, who was working for the Green Man, aka Lex Luthor merged with Joker. The last issue of Dark Knights of Steel showed the backstory between the Waynes and Kents, and how Jor-El and Martha Wayne’s brief relationship blossomed. Alfred was the narrator of the story to Bruce, who now feels compelled to tell his half-brother Clark Kent the whole truth. When the time comes for Bruce to talk to Clark, their conversation doesn’t go as he planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After filling Superman in on how a piece of Kryptonite was found on Earth, it’s time for Batman to reveal why the space rock also has an effect on him. Batman refers to Jor-El as “our father,” which comes as a natural shock to Superman. Batman continues to talk, but doesn’t notice that Superman has taken the protective covering off the Kryptonite, which he uses to stab Batman in the gut. In a fit of rage, Superman soars high up into the sky with Batman, warning the Dark Knight, “This is our world now. Ours to rule. There can be no challengers.” The Man of Steel then tosses Batman back to Earth, where he crashes with a massive crater.

Batman is left for dead but is discovered by an older married couple passing by. They recognize the wounded man is Batman, but even his controversial reputation doesn’t stop them from trying to help. The couple pulls the Kryptonite from Batman’s body and offers to take him back to the House of El castle. He violently opposes before passing out. Instead, they decide to load Batman to their horse cart and take him back to their farm, where we find out their true identities as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Superman’s adoptive parents in the main DC Universe.

This isn’t the first time DC fans have seen Batman and Superman at odds. Another of Tom Taylor’s books, Injustice, based on the hit video game franchise, saw Batman and the Justice League battle a ruthless Superman after he accidentally killed Lois Lane. Dark Knights of Steel doesn’t appear to be going this far, but it’s interesting how the dynamics have changed, with Bruce Wayne “adopted” by the Kents, along with Superman and Batman being brothers. Of course, there was also the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice feature film by director Zack Snyder.

Let us know your thoughts on the latest Batman and Superman feud in the comments!