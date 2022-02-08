The Batman: Catwoman Gets Her Own Emoji

With The Batman making its debut in theaters in just a matter of weeks, the marketing campaign surrounding the DC Comics blockbuster is only continuing to ramp up. As more and more audience members get introduced to the film’s take on Gotham City — and prepare to buy advanced tickets to the film — a number of the film’s characters are provoking conversation. Among them is Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), who has already garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans based on early footage. On Tuesday, Twitter unveiled an official way for The Batman viewers to discuss Kravitz’s Catwoman, with the character getting her own Twitter emoji. You can check it out below.

Batman has his signal, now Selina Kyle has hers. Show us how you use our new #Catwoman Twitter emoji below 👇 — The Penguin (@TheBatman) February 8, 2022

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz previously explained during DC FanDome 2021. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The film’s cast includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

What do you think of The Batman‘s Catwoman getting her own Twitter emoji? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.