The Batman: Longtime Batman Fan Jaden Smith Reacts to Movie

The Batman hits theaters everywhere on Thursday night, which means some folks have already gotten the opportunity to see the long-awaited Matt Reeves film. One person who couldn’t contain their excitement about getting to view the flick is Jaden Smith, the actor/rapper who is also the son of Will Smith. Smith is a huge Batman fan who has cosplayed as the character in a music video. Back in 2019, Smith expressed his excitement over Robert Pattinson being cast as the Dark Knight, and based on Smith’s latest tweets, RBatz did not disappoint.

“BATMAN WOW,” Smith tweeted. “The Batman Cast Did Amazing Wow,” he added in another post. You can check out his tweets below:

“Oh my gosh, I don’t even know what to say,” Smith said in an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2019. “Amazing things are happening every day that you don’t even know. I don’t even know. I’m at a loss for words with how excited I am for him. It has to happen. It has to f*cking happen. He will be the best Batman. I’m losing my f*cking shit.”

The Batman is set to star Pattinson in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot. If you’re eager for more Batman and cannot wait until Thursday night, the full soundtrack featuring Michael Giacchino’s music was officially released this week. Back in 2020, Giacchino spoke with Collider and shared that Reeves’ take on Batman “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.” Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. “I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4th.