The Batman: Robert Pattinson Reveals Why Condiment King Is His Favorite DC Villain

The Batman is currently playing in theatres and it stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. The movie also features some iconic Batman villains ranging from the Riddler (Paul Dano) to the Penguin (Colin Farrell), but there’s one villain who Pattison enjoys above the rest, and we’re honestly not surprised by his choice. While chatting with Brut México, the star revealed that he loves Condiment King, the goofy villain who was created for Batman: The Animated Series. The character has since been featured in comics such as Batgirl: Year One and Birds of Prey #37, and was also seen on HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn series.

“There’s a bad guy in the Animated Series called Condiment King,” Pattinson said during the interview. “I just think it’s the greatest idea. It’s a guy who sprays mustard and ketchup at people, and I just think it’s such a great idea for a bad idea… They just get covered in mustard. ” You can check out the interview in the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/BrutMexico/status/1500517061180624900?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for The Batman, many fans are already calling for a sequel, but no official announcement has been made. In fact, Pattinson just revealed to Variety that director Matt Reeves has yet to talk to him about a follow-up.

“I don’t think so, ” Pattinson replied when asked if Reeves talked to him about a longer arc for his character. “We’ve kind of had conversations about it since. But, I mean, he spent five years from conception to completion of this. He’s very, very, very, one-track-minded – well, one-project-minded, I guess. And so I think until this comes out, I doubt he’s thought about the next steps yet. Or maybe he has and he hasn’t told me.”

While a sequel to The Batman has not been announced there is an HBO Max spin-off in the works that’s set to be a “Scarface story” that follows Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves recently shared with The Independent at The Batman‘s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.