The Flash Lands Mortal Kombat and Blade Runner 2049 Composer Benjamin Wallfisch

Today marked the official start of production on The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller, something that’s been in the works at Warner Bros. for the better part of seven years now. Director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to confirm the news while also revealing the official logo of the movie. Accompanying the image was a piece of music as well and to go hand in hand with that The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the movie has found its composer. The trade notes that Benjamin Wallfisch, having previously scored Shazam! for Warner Bros. and DC Films, will bring the score of The Flash to life when it races into theaters.

Wallfisch’s credentials are perhaps well known to genre fans beyond just superheroes, having also worked on Blade Runner 2049 and The Invisible Man. He also previously collaborated with Muschietti on both of the IT movies for Warner Bros. and is even credited with “additional music” on both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Dunkirk. Furthermore Wallfisch scored the upcoming Mortal Kombat, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the piece of music that accompanied today’s announcement ahils from Walffisch, though it sounds like an all-new track so it seems likely. Speaking in an interview with Collider, Walffisch reflected on 2017’s IT in a way that will enlighten fans about his process, and perhaps a look into how he collaborates with Muschietti

“I always try and wait until I’ve seen some footage before I write anything, but in this case, I had the script ahead of time, and our early conversations between myself, Andy and Barbara sparked a lot of ideas, and so I started sketching ahead of seeing the movie, but within a week or so, I went to a test screening and was completely blown away. What was lovely is there was so much room for experimentation. Andy is such an incredible creative partner that he was open to all kinds of crazy ideas and concepts, which is a wonderful sense of back and forth between us, and feeling all options were on the table when it came to decision making.”

The upcoming film will see Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster appear with both Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton’s iterations of Batman as well as Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West. Other cast members include Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will both be playing currently unknown roles. Ron Livingston steps into the movie as Henry Allen.

The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.