The Flash: Jordan Fisher Shares A New, Better Look At Actual Impulse Costume

Jordan Fisher is already showing off a better look at his Impulse costume for The Flash. Social media couldn’t handle the first picture of the young hero on Friday. The Flash just continues to set the pace for the Arrowverse and Fisher looks to be the latest young speedster to get out of the starting blocks with Grant Gustin. As Comicbook.com’s Jenna Anderson pointed out, this is a reference to Bart Allen’s return in The Flash #150 in 2018. So, the universe of this series just keeps growing in exciting ways. It’s wild to see so much of Barry Allen’s lineage explored on the small screen in loving detail. It seems as though Fisher is already having a blast being the speedster and it’s not hard to see why. The fans are happy and The CW has to be pleased with the early response to the casting. Check it out down below:

It’s a bittersweet moment for Flash fans though as the series will be saying goodbye to Tom Cavanaugh and Carlos Valdez after season 7. The Harrison Wells actor told Entertainment Weekly how thankful he was to be a part of this journey.

(Photo: jordanfisher/IG)

"No, that was my decision," Cavanagh explained. "It was definitely my decision. The first season was such a strong season, such strong writing. I think the accelerant to the first season was fear. When we did the first season, I don't think we gave a lot of thought to the second season. We were like, 'Let's try to make something that sticks.' And the thing that made the most sense was to go Flash vs. Reverse Flash [like] Superman vs. Lex Luthor, Batman vs. Joker. It makes perfect sense because you get the A story out there and then figure out if it does well enough to give you a second season. And at the end when Flash (Grant Gustin) and Reverse Flash fight, and Flash wins necessarily, I remember thinking, 'Well, that's it.' Honestly, I was like, 'I'm grateful to have been a part of that.'"

The series describes Impulse down below:

BART ALLEN aka IMPULSE (Jordan Fisher): The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West- Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet! Jordan Fisher’s first appearances as the fan-favorite character of Impulse will also coincide with THE FLASH’s special 150th Episode, which airs this season on The CW.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

