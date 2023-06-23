The Flash Movie Tie-In Comic Confirms Another JSA Hero Exists in the DCEU

There are an ever-growing number of characters that fans have been eager to see in the main DC universe, especially as Warner Bros. Discovery's plans for the live-action franchise have continued to ebb and flow. Among them are members of the Justice Society of America, some of whom will be making their live-action film debut when Black Adam arrives in theaters next month. In addition to that film's roster, there are a number of JSAers that fans want to see canonized in the film universe — and it looks like the prequel comic for the upcoming The Flash movie just slyly confirmed one of them. Spoilers for The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 from Kenny Porter and Ricardo López Ortiz below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue briefly shows Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) holding a book titled Ted Grant's Guide to Boxing. Eagle-eyed JSA fans instantly caught the book as a reference to Ted Grant / Wildcat, who has become a beloved facet of DC mythos since his first appearance in 1942's Sensational Comics #1. Created by Bill Finger and Irwin Hasen, Ted is a world-class heavyweight boxer who has been regarded as a member of the JSA for decades. He's also become a mentor to a number of DC heroes, including Dinah Lance / Black Canary.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

While this comic panel doesn't necessarily mean that Ted is confirmed to be heading to the DCEU anytime soon, the Easter Egg is definitely an exciting one for fans of the character. And with a Black Canary solo movie currently in the works for HBO Max, many have theorized that Ted could make his cinematic debut in that context.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we're introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia told Variety back in 2020 of introducing the Justice Society of America. "It's an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven't had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

What do you think of this Ted Grant Easter egg in The Flash tie-in comic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!