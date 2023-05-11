The Flash Recap With Spoilers: "A New World, Part Two"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The CW's The Flash Season 9 episode, "A New World, Part Two." Read beyond this point at your own risk.



The episode opens with a man walking into CCPD. It's the doctor we saw last week who looks like Eddie Thawne, Dr. Malcolm Gilmore, and everyone is looking at him strangely. He tells them he's just been in an accident and he found a file that doesn't make any sense. People are looking at him strangely because they know he previously died and Captain Korber comes out and tells him that they need to talk.

In the present, Iris is briefing the team about where they are on Barry's disappearance six hours ago. Chester tells him he's picked up traces of a radioactive isotope of cobalt. The disappearance wasn't an accident. Mark shows up and offers his help to the team. Khione is happy to see him. Cecile says that she called for him — he's been in contact with her for a few months. The team comes up with a plan to find Barry.

At her office, Iris finds her old draft about Barry being missing in Crisis. Allegra tells her it will be okay, but Iris is worried that Nora will grow up with a missing father. Allegra goes to get Iris some tea but is attacked in the hallway. Suddenly a pipe starts leaking gas into the Citizen's office. Iris' staff orders her back into the office before they collapse. Mark and Khione arrive to help. Khione helps the fallen employees by growing plant cells in their body to help them breathe — but it turns them green and scares them. Iris goes to check on Allegra, but she's down — and she's not waking up. At STAR, they find out she was attacked by the cobalt radiation. The team is under attack.

In another timeline, Captain Korber, the man who looks like Eddie says he is actually Malcolm Gilmore, but when he pulls out his driver's license, it takes a moment to materialize. He explains that there was a lightning strike at his office at Mercury Labs and after the file was there and he had a feeling he needed to learn more. Malcolm starts hearing things and rushes out of the office.

Back in the present at STAR, Khione and Mark talk. He explains why he was gone for seven months without speaking to her. Mark is upset about what Khione did to help the people at the Citizen and he berates her and tells her she's not a hero. He calls her an abomination. When she runs off upset, his eyes glow blue. In the Time Vault, Iris is upset about everything and Cecile tries to give her a pep talk. In Chester's lab, Mark goes to tell him that Khione simply ran away and pretends to be upset. He also makes Chester feel like he needs to stay by Allegra's side, claiming that he never should have left Frost and regrets it. Mark offers to help with the calibration of the satellites to track cobalt, but it's a ruse. When Chester leaves, Mark disables it all. He then tells Iris and Cecile that he has food for them, when they go to get it, he takes down Cecile. He reveals to Iris that he is actually the Negative Speed Force who has taken over Mark and he plans to kill Iris and the baby, but Speed Force Nora shows up to save them.

Speed Force Nora explains that the Negative Forces are attacking her on the cosmic plane, but they are also just using Mark's body — he's not actually evil. The Negative Forces are also holding Barry captive somewhere. She says that Khione can help them.

In another timeline, Malcom gets memories of Iris. He breaks into her office and starts getting more flashbacks and realizes he needs to find out how Eddie died. He races out.

Iris asks the Time Vault to show her memories of her and Barry and she uses that to try to channel hope to Barry. Meanwhile, where Barry is, he is fighting for his life and it gives him a boost. Elsewhere at STAR, Speed Force Nora summons Khione and says it's all up to her now. Khione is inhuman and that's the point. She needs to embrace that. Her power is that she is connected to literally every living thing and she needs to embrace it or everyone will suffer. Chester gets the scanner working and traces things to Caitlin's apartment. Khione has gone there to deal with Mark.

Khione gives the Negative Speed force one more chance to leave Mark alone but it refuses. She'll have to kill Mark because while he has the crystal, he's in charge. Khione says she's removing the crystal. She does so and Mark turns to ash — but then she reconstructs him, crystal free. However, when Khione goes to pick up the crystal, it vanishes.

In the Time Vault, Iris goes into labor. As she makes her way into the lab, Barry shows back up just in time. They head to the hospital and Barry explains where he ended up and that he found peace seeing his parents again. While Iris labors, the team debriefs. Mark decides to go hunt for the crystal to prevent this from happening again. Mark talks to Khione and asks her what she is and she says that she's a goddess. She thinks she will have to leave everyone because her purpose is bigger than all of this. However, as they're talking, Barry disappears yet again.

In the other timeline, Malcom frantically digs up Eddie's grave. The police captain tries to stop him but he tells her that he must do this and then starts laughing maniacally. He opens the coffin and finds it empty. When he does, all of Eddie's memories come flooding back. The gunshot wound appears on his chest and he realizes he's Eddie Thawne and even pulls out the bullet. He's back from the dead.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.