The Flash: Could DC’s Red Death Appear?

Details are gradually beginning to come to light about DC’s long-awaited The Flash movie, and every update has only intrigued and confused fans more. That was especially the case on Sunday, when the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, took to social media to share the latest up-close look at one of the film’s costumes. The costume in question appears to be the Batman suit worn by Michael Keaton — who has been confirmed to be reprising his role in the film — with a red and yellow Flash emblem painted on top of it. The suit and its purpose in the film have already courted a lot of speculation — including whether or not it could be a tease of Red Death.

A relatively new addition to DC canon, Red Death made his debut in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Dark Days: The Casting #1 in 2017. A member of the Dark Knights — a group of alternate multiversal versions of Batman led by The Batman Who Laughs — Red Death was revealed to be a dark mashup of Batman and The Flash. In the alternate universe of Earth -52, Bruce Wayne was traumatized by the death of his various Robins, and decided to escalate his crimefighting by harnessing the Speed Force. Bruce then absorbed his version of The Flash’s powers by combining his Batmobile and the Cosmic Treadmill, and decided to suit up as the Red Death.

While Red Death might seem like a bizarre addition to the world of The Flash, it its the sort of off-the-wall thing that doesn’t seem to be unprecedented for the multiverse-hopping film. Previous costume shares from Muschietti have already led to speculation about Doomsday Clock‘s influence in the film, and we know that the film’s incarnation of Supergirl (Sasha Calle) will draw aesthetic inspiration from alternate universe versions of the character. Plus, a recent report hinted that the film’s primary villain might actually be an alternate, darker version of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), so it certainly wouldn’t be unprecedented to also have an even darker version of Batman in the film, whether played by Keaton or otherwise.

Plus, fans have wanted to see Red Death in live action almost since the character first debuted, with the character being name dropped and heavily hinted at on The Flash TV show back in 2019.

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.