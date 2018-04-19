Citizen Cold and Black Siren Come to ‘The Flash’ in “Fury Rogue” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Fury Rogue”, next week’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will see Team Flash in a unique predicament, as they try to transport Neil Borman/Fallout (Ryan Alexander McDonald) away from Central City, and presumably out of the grasp of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). As the episode’s promotional material has teased, that task will involve the help of Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), the Earth-X doppelganger of fan-favorite Captain Cold.

“The fans love those two characters together.” Grant Gustin said of The Flash and Captain Cold’s relationship last year. “We always talk about when we act together. We’re like, ‘Man, I love these scenes.’ They’re different than anything else that the two of us do together on our show. There’s all kinds of dynamics there. They started as enemies, and they came to respect each other and I think they came to care about each other even. But there’s trust issues there, probably on both sides. There’s a lot going on. There’s probably more going on with that relationship than almost any other Barry relationship.”

But as these photos show, Citizen Cold won’t be the only Earth-X doppelganger making an appearance in this episode. Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy can be seen throughout the episode’s photos, playing what appears to be the Earth-X version of Laurel Lance/Black Siren.

As Arrowverse fans know, The Flash introduced Black Siren at the end of season two, allowing her to make the jump over to Arrow around a year later. Throughout this season, Black Siren has been a major part of the main ensemble of villains, and currently is working with Season 6 big bad Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Fans are expecting Siren to play a big role in tonight’s episode of Arrow, which will see her and Diaz trying to tighten their hold on Star City. Depending on how that plays out, the appearance of “Siren-X” on The Flash could be an interesting mirror, especially with Siren’s redemption currently being a topic of discussion.

“I do think there’s room for redemption — although maybe, personally, I’m just too forgiving of a person.” Cassidy explained during a recent interview. “If someone killed [someone else], you can’t forgive that kind of stuff here on our Earth, but definitely I think there’s room for redemption. I think she has a lot of explaining to do and understanding.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Fury Rogue” will air on April 24th.