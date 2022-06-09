The Flash Season 8 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Negative, Part Two", the twentieth and final episode of The Flash's eighth season. While relatively vague, the synopsis teases Team Flash rallying to support Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) in a dire situation. The synopsis for the first "part" of "Negative" teased that the situation will be a "fight of their lives" for Team Flash, and that Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) will be discovering the origin of her time sickness in the process. You can check out the synopsis below.

"SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace."

In the months leading up to the Season 8 finale, comments from the series' cast and crew have piqued fans' interest in some unexpected ways, potentially in teasing some sort of surprising guest star. Showrunner Eric Wallace recently told ComicBook.com that while Team Flash will be put through "the ultimate ringer", things will ultimately end on a happy note before Season 9 debuts sometime in 2023.

"I consider Blackest Night, the comic book storyline, to be in my opinion a horror comic book storyline done with superheroes. And to me that's the perfect… that's my sweet spot. That's perfect," Wallace said. "And I knew this was going to be a season of horror, a season of more horror because I wanted to put Team Flash through kind of the ultimate ringer, and I felt like horror was the best way to do that."

"Yes, I am happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be okay at the end of Season 8. Iris's Time Sickness will be cured by the end of Season 8. Barry and Iris, who have been in separate places, because she's either in Coast City with Sue, trying to do things as a reporter and he's fighting Deathstorm," Wallace said. "All of these things are there for a reason, they're all coming together in our final graphic novel this season, but everybody will get back together. And because I love happy endings, everybody will live happily ever after. Iris is not dying. Barry is not dying. None of that."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Negative, Part Two" will air on Wednesday, June 29th.