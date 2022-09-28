The Sandman: Act III Exclusive Clip Reveals an Argument Between Dream and Death

Audible surprise-released The Sandman: Act III today, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the new releases. The Sandman: Act III continues the Audible-exclusive audio adaptation of the DC comic book series written by Neil Gaiman. Dirk Maggs directs the series, with Gaiman himself providing the narration. and James Hannigan the score. The Sandman: Act III is debuting almost exactly one year after the release of The Sandman Act II. The exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com sees Death (Kat Dennings) scolding Dream (James McAvoy) for taking out his bad mood on Delirium (Kristen Schall). Take a listen below.

he Sandman: Act III stars James McAvoy as Dream, Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Kristen Schaal as Delirium, Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, Bebe Neuwirth, Niamh Walsh, Arthur Darvill, Ray Porter, and more. The new installment of the adaptation also adds David Harewood as Destruction, Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker, and K.J. Apa as Prez to the cast.

ComicBook.com spoke to James McAvoy last year at the time of The Sandman: Act II's release. During the interview, McAvoy spoke about Morpheus' demeanor as the series progresses.

"I think, when I first started playing him, he'd just be coming out of incarceration and humiliation and torture, McAvoy says. "And so it was about trying to get him back on his feet and find himself again. But once he found himself, and I think maybe one of the things that helped him find himself, was his sense of duty and responsibility. Because I feel that of all the Endless he and Death, possibly, are the two who respect that element of who they are, what they are, and the job that they're supposed to do for not just humanity, but also ancient beings. And that's why they are, it's who they are, and it's what they do. And without that, I think he feels lost.

"I think his sense of responsibility is something that I hang onto. It's not like a procedural cop thing or something like that, but some of the weird shit that goes down in his life, it's not that weird, because it's day to day, it is procedural for him a little bit, you know what I mean? There's something slightly domestic and dull about what he does and how he does it, and I think I've just really enjoyed that. I think it's really fun, especially when you put it in the world of this, just crazy fantasy and outlandish imagination that Neil is experimenting with. You have somebody being just a bit, not glib or flippant, but just taking it as it comes, because that's his life. And that's how he does things. I think that sense of responsibility is the thing that defines him for me in some ways."

The Sandman: Act III debuts today on Audible.