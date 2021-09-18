The Suicide Squad Gag Reel Will Have Fans Dying Laughing

The Suicide Squad may have left HBO Max earlier this month, but it’s now available to buy on VOD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD next month. Director James Gunn previously teased that the Blu-ray will feature “lots of cool extras,” and Warner Bros. Entertainment just proved him right by releasing the hilarious four-minute gag reel online.

The footage features a lot of silly moments ranging from Idris Elba (Bloodsport) falling down to John Cena (Peacemaker) sucking on a fake finger. However, the real star of the bloopers is Flula Borg (Javelin) who hilariously declares he’s the star of the movie and gets his wish when the bloopers end with the title “Javelin & The Suicide Squad also.” You can watch the gag reel below:

Pre-orders for The Suicide Squad in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD are available here at Best Buy. Inside that link, you’ll also find Best Buy’s 4K UHD SteelBook exclusive release. As for the special features that Gunn previously hyped up, you can find the full breakdown below:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad

The Way of The Gunn

It’s a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown

My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown

Harley’s Great Escape Scene Breakdown

The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown

Starro: It’s a Freakin Kaiju!

Bringing King Shark To Life

War Movie Retro Trailer

Horror Movie Retro Trailer

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer

Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Deleted & Extended Scenes

The Suicide Squad‘s cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi as Ratcatcher.

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th.