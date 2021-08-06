The Suicide Squad: New Clip Shows Glimpse at Harley Quinn Torture Scene

✖

Fans are just over a month from getting to see The Suicide Squad, which will take some of the characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad and pair them up with a whole new cast of lovable bad guys. One returning character that folks are especially excited about is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The latest trailer for the movie showed a lot of excitement for the character, and it doesn't stop there. A new little clip spells trouble for Harley, who appears to be getting tortured. In classic Harley fashion, she doesn't seem to mind...

The little teaser was shared by u/Tradenew41 to the r/DC_Cinemaitc subreddit. "New short trailer for The Suicide Squad," they wrote. You can check out the clip in the post below:

Recently, director James Gunn teased Harley Quinn's big action moment in the upcoming movie.

“She can do anything," Gunn said of Robbie to the Associated Press. "Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress. She embodies the character. She’s able to do the comedy. She’s able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around [Robbie’s character] Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before."

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.