The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone Shares Hilarious Photo with John Cena, Praises James Gunn

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in less than two weeks, which means the film's star-studded cast has been busy promoting the latest entry into the DCEU. John Cena has been delighting fans by wearing his Peacemaker costume to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. The actor has another upcoming appearance on Good Morning America, which will once again feature him in costume, alongside his co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone, who is voicing King Shark in the movie, took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo with Cena and praise director James Gunn's work.

"Having fun doing GOOD MORNING AMERICA with some of the cast from THE SUICIDE SQUAD … @johncena, Like the other cast members are incredible in the film. Absolutely brilliant directing @jamesgunn ! Opening AUG. 5th," Stallone wrote. "😂😂😂," Gunn commented. You can check out the photo of Stallone and Cena below:

Back in November, Stallone revealed in another Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort." At the time, no one knew he was playing King Shark, but he still hyped up the film in the nicest way. "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," he wrote. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

After The Suicide Squad trailer dropped in March, Gunn answered some fan questions about the movie and revealed why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

As for Cena, the actor just wrapped filming The Suicide Squad's HBO Max spin-off, Peacemaker, with Gunn.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.