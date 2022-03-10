Titans Season 4 Set Photos Reunite the DC Comics Team After First Week of Filming

The first week of filming on Season 4 of Titans has wrapped up, and the cast of the DC Comics series celebrated with some behind-the-scenes set photos. There will be some new additions to Titans in the new season, as The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joseph Morgan joins the cast in the role of the show’s main villain, Brother Blood. Before we focus on the type of threat Brother Blood will present, Titans reveals a happier side to its cast as they gather for a fun group photo, a TikTok video and more.

“first week in the books. its good to be back together again 🩸 #DCTitans” a tweet from the DC Titans on Max Twitter account posted. It also shared four photos, with the first featuring a majority of the Titans cast, including Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Teagan Croft (Raven), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Anna Diop (Starfire), and Ryan Potter (Beast Boy). We also see Croft and Lycurgo posing in a screenshot from a TikTok video, a closeup of Superboy actor Joshua Orpin, and Morgan’s Brother Blood.

https://twitter.com/DCTitans/status/1501349791392878593

Claws‘ Franka Potente is another Season 4 addition in the role of Mother Mayhem, and The A List‘s Lisa Ambalavanar is playing the recurring role of Jinx. Joseph Morgan gave fans a brief glimpse at his DC villain on Instagram in February. The majority of the photos are obscured with his hands, but the lightning that’s available gives off a red hue to further cement Morgan’s Brother Blood transformation.

A major DC villain is reportedly also coming to Titans: Lex Luthor. The Illuminerdi reports Luthor will be a “surprise character” at the “beginning” of the fourth season. However, before fans get their hopes up, the outlet claims Lex Luthor won’t be a series regular, though his appearance “is intended to be memorable.” It’s being reported that Luthor will be 40 years or older on the show.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites seemingly confirmed a fifth season is already in the works back in November. He made an offhanded comment about storylines playing out across “Seasons 4 and 5,” which would mean WarnerMedia is already looking ahead to the future of the series.

A release date for the fourth season of Titans on HBO Max has yet to be announced. Let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing the most in the new season down in the comments!