Here’s What Vanessa Hudgens Could Look Like As Catwoman In The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman film is still shrouded in a great deal of mystery, though a recent report might have revealed that Robert Pattinson will play Reeves Dark Knight. That hasn’t been confirmed, but some are already looking to cast a few other roles in the anticipated film, and it’s hard to have Batman without Catwoman. A new rumor has surfaced that Vanessa Hudgens could be in line to play the role of Selina Kyle in Reeves vision for Batman, and this new art by Mizuriofficial gives us a glimpse at what the star could look like as the iconic DC character.

The art features Hudgens on a Gotham rooftop with Batman in the background. Her eyes are piercing green and she’s wearing some smaller cat ears. The suit is sleek and black as you would expect, though there are some pieces of sheer material and armor on the shoulder and arms. Overall though the texture is more spandex and less armored than Anne Hathaway’s version, and she does have her trademark whip at her side.

You can check out the image in the post below.

Hudgens would be the fourth Catwoman to hit the big screen, with the first being Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic take in Batman Returns. The next was Halle Berry in the Catwoman solo film, followed by Hathaway’s Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, the final film in the Nolan trilogy.

Hudgens could definitely pull the part off and would form an interesting combination alongside Pattinson as Batman, though Nicholas Hoult has also been rumored to be up for the part of Batman. Whatever happens, this is shaping up to be something memorable, and we hope the final product delivers.

