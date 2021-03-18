Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened

The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.

In recent months, the topic of the SnyderVerse fandom has zigged and zagged into some interesting directions, especially after reports and internal studies done by Warner Bros. argued that the campaign, and particularly the Oscars Fan-Favorite Awards earlier this year, were partially fueled by bot accounts. While Snyder fans have become no stranger to showcasing their love for the director on social media, and their desire to see the SnyderVerse restored, those working at DC have indicated that no further installments are happening anytime soon.

"You know what's amazing, is we spent two years in lockdown, and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the art form, feeling good," DC publisher Jim Lee said during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "I work on the projects that are in development. I think the SnyderCut was Zack's vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage."

Snyder, meanwhile, has been busy developing new projects for Netflix as part of a first-look deal with his production banner The Stone Quarry Productions, and has argued that those projects are currently own "Snyderverse."

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in an interview late last year. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

