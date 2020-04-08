Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Compares Trump to Ozymandias

Times are tough as everyone deals with the threat of the coronavirus, which means people are naturally comparing the world’s current situation with certain movies and television shows. Folks from Hollywood have also been taken to social media to share tips during these trying times, including the cast of Watchmen, who recently released a hilarious and informative video about hand-washing. This wonderful tutorial isn’t the last we’ve heard on the subject from the people involved with the hit HBO series. The series’ showrunner, Damon Lindelof, took to Instagram this week to compare Donald Trump to a famous character from Watchmen: Adrian Veidt AKA Ozymandias.

“I know you don’t want to wear a mask, Mr. President… but since you claim to be the smartest man in the world, this one seemed fitting,” Lindelof wrote. The creator shared an image of Trump wearing Ozymandias’ famous costume. This post caught the attention of many people, including some celebrities, and some folks thought Lindelof was being unfair to the Watchmen character. “👌😂😐,” @emiliede_ravin wrote. “Don’t do Veidt dirty like that,” @nlewismusic joked. “But Adrian really WAS smart,” @tara_deenihan pointed out. You can check out the post below:

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All nine episodes of Watchmen are now available to stream on HBO.