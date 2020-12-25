Wonder Woman 1984 4K Blu-ray and Exclusive SteelBook Pre-Order Details

If you missed the short window that HBO Max provided for streaming Wonder Woman 1984, your next opportunity to catch the film begins today, February 12th, with a $19.99 rental on sites like Prime Video. However, if you're willing to wait a bit longer that price would go a long way towards owning WW84 on 4K Blu-ray and Digital.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order WW84 on 4K Blu-ray / Digital here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $29.99. For $39.99, you can have Best Buy's exclusive version with the fancy SteelBook cover. Both versions will arrive on your doorstep on March 30th. Special features that will be available on the Wonder Woman 1984 4K Blu-ray include the following:

HDR Presentation Of The Film

Dolby Atmos Audio Track

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Black Gold Infomercial

Gag Reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

Optional English SDH, Spanish, French, and Portuguese subtitles for the main feature

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Fans of the Wonder Woman films will be happy to learn Warner Bros. recently announced they would be making a third movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio confirmed Gadot would be returning as well as director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in a recent interview that the movie will likely be in the present day. Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 3.

