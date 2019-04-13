‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Comments on ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

On Wednesday, creator Ryan Murphy announced the title of American Horror Story Season Nine is American Horror Story: 1984. That happens to be the same year used in the title to Warner Bros.’ upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. The film’s director, Patty Jenkins, took notice and commented on Twitter about the shared title year. “Dear Ryan Murphy,” she tweeted. “American Horror Story: 1984. Wow, what a great title!!! Oh… wait a minute. Uh… Love, Wonder Woman 1984.” Jenkins also quote-tweeted Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s June 2018 tweet first revealed the sequel film’s title to be Wonder Woman 1984.

In a previous interview, Jenkins said that Wonder Woman 1984‘s take on the era would be unique. “You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gadot has teased that the film isn’t a sequel but stands on its own. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Producer Charles Roven echoed Gadot’s comments in an interview. He also compared Wonder Woman to some cinematic heavyweights. “She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” Roven said. “And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well. It’s a stand-alone film in the same way that Indiana Jones or Bond films are, instead of one continuous story that requires many installments.”

Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in a mystery role.

What do you think of the Wonder Woman and American Horror Story titles? Let us know in the comments.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5, 2020. Shazam! is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!