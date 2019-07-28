Wonder Woman 1984 Reportedly Doing Reshoots

Wonder Woman 1984 appears to be one step closer to hitting the big screen. A photo from the Instagram account @vanzekin018 has made the rounds online, which reveals that the film appears to be doing reshoots at London’s Warner Bros. Studios.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently doing reshoots in Warner Brothers Studios in London. (📸: @vanzekin018) pic.twitter.com/iaIXkNXflM — Wonder Woman News (@WonderWoman84HQ) July 24, 2019

While the mention of reshoots might make some DC fans nervous, it’s pretty common for big-budget films to fine-tune things and do pick-ups in the time leading up to their release. Granted, there’s no telling exactly what the extent of WW84‘s reshoots are, as fans will most likely have to wait until December to see a trailer for the film.

WW84 will follow Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) on a new adventure in the 1980s, which is expected to pave new ground for the character amongst mainstream audiences.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

The cast of WW84 also includes Chris Pine, who will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig, who will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal who will be playing a currently unknown role.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters on June 5, 2020. Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.