Wonder Woman 1984 Fanart Gives Golden Eagle Armor a Powerpuff Girls Makeover

Girl power is getting the ultimate mashup thanks to some incredible fan art that is reimagining Wonder Woman as a Powerpuff Girl. That's right, a DC fan on Reddit has given Wonder Woman the Powerpuff treatment -- or a Powerpuff Girl the Wonder Woman 1984 treatment -- complete with an adorable take on the epic Golden Eagle armor seen in trailers and images for the upcoming Warner Bros. film.

On Reddit, user "starboypa1" shared their Wonder Woman/Powerpuff Girl mashup art, capturing both the warrior spirit of Wonder Woman as well as the excitement and pure adorability of the Powerpuff Girls all in front of the brightly colored, 80s-themed Wonder Woman 1984 background. Check it out for yourself below.

What's interesting is that this isn't the first time that "starboypa1" has reimagined the Powerpuff Girls as superheroes. Back in January, they shared art that envisioned Bubbles as Harley Quinn, Blossom as Wonder Woman, and Buttercup as Black Widow in anticipation for the three female-led superhero films at that time expected to hit theaters in 2020. Of course, as fans know, of those three films, it was Birds of Prey that actually opened in theaters. Wonder Woman 1984 will simultaneously release in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day, and Black Widow has been pushed back to a May 7, 2021 release.

It was announced earlier this month that Wonder Woman 1984, whose release has been delayed a handful of times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will now open in theaters where available as well as on HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25th.

"THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," director Patty Jenkins wrote when the news broke. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

As mentioned above, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.

What do you think of this epic Wonder Woman/Powerpuff fan art? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.