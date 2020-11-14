Demon Slayer Meets PowerPuff Girls with This Blossom Makeover

✖

Demon Slayer is currently smashing box office records in Japan, with the first feature length film in the franchise in Mugen Train being one of the most successful movies released in the history of the country, and one fan has decided to unite the Ufotable produced series with that of the Cartoon Network original hit in the Powerpuff Girls. With the adventures of Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps making their way to Toonami on Adult Swim, the two series are both part of Cartoon Network's roster, despite how different their stories ultimately are!

While Demon Slayer is a relatively new addition to the world of anime, with the manga story debuting in 2016, Powerpuff Girls debuted decades ago on Cartoon Network, with Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles making land fall in 1998. Though the original series came to an end, a revived version of the trio of young super heroines was released in 2016, but unfortunately this interpretation wasn't able to attract audiences and was ultimately canceled. While we doubt there will ever be an official crossover between these two series, they both remain big parts of Cartoon Network's history so a fan crossover definitely isn't that much of a surprise!

Reddit Artist Susti Nere shared this impressive crossover art that imagines what the Powerpuff Girl Blossom would look like as a demon slayer herself, wearing an outfit that is similar to that of Tanjiro, the protagonist of Demon Slayer that is attempting to rid the world of the demonic scourge:

Demon Slayer's second season has yet to be confirmed by the animation studio responsible for the series in Ufotable, but fans are crossing their fingers that we'll receive confirmation sooner rather than later considering the popularity of the franchise. Ironically, Tanjiro's adventures have come to an end in the manga series, but there's still plenty of stories left to adapt to give us new seasons and feature length films that continue to follow the Demon Slayer Corps.

What do you think of this unique crossover art? Do you think we'll get the announcement for the anime's second season this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps!