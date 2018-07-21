‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Patty Jenkins Explains the Film’s Setting

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to take the Princess of Themyscira into a new era, and it sounds like there’s a pretty good reason as to why.

Director Patty Jenkins briefly spoke about the film’s time period during an appearance at Warner Bros.’ San Diego Comic-Con panel. As Jenkins explained, the goal was to place Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in an equally pivotal era to her last film, but with a different sort of cultural significance.

“That era [in the first film] was the beginning of the modernized world.” Jenkins explained. “This is its entirely own 80s movie and its own thing reason why it really was mankind at its best and worst. We’re aware of some of the prices of our behavior nowadays but back then we weren’t. Great music and elegant and incredible things of the 80s too but also revealing the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman visit a period of time as us at our most extreme.”

While the 1980s setting took fans by surprise when it was initially announced, fans have generally come around to the idea (partially thanks to a certain fanny pack). And it sounds like the film will present an entirely original story, one that will hopefully satisfy fans’ expectations.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins added. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

And either way, it sounds like WW84 will give fans even more of the inspiring, powerful hero that fans saw in the first film.

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins revealed. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will land in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.