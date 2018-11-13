‘Wonder Woman’ Star Chris Pine Knew During Original Film That Steve Trevor Was Returning For Sequel

Wonder Woman fans were in shock (but delightful shock) when Chris Pine was revealed to be returning for Wonder Woman 1984, but it turns out Pine’s known about his fate for some time.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, Pine was asked if he was surprised at his character survival, but Pine explained that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins let him in on the plan during the original film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Not all that surprised” Pine said. “She, Patty had told me her idea somewhere in the middle of the first one and…when Patty gets an idea it’s a pretty powerful thing because you can see the kernel land in the dirt and then all of a sudden it just starts growing and becoming a tree you know, and she could make you do anything. That happened with a TV show we did and she just fully formed, and then she acts out every part.”

Fans were quite surprised when Pine’s character Steve Trevor was apparently killed as his plane exploded in the first film, and while we aren’t sure how he survived, we’re just glad to have him back in action.

Thing is, Pine wasn’t immediately sold on joining Wonder Woman, but all it took was a pitch from Jenkins to change his mind.

“I mean when she pitched me Wonder Woman there’s not a chance that I wanted to do Wonder Woman,” Pine said. “First all it’s not about me (points to himself). It’s not Wonder Man, but we met at this restaurant and she just, there was no script and dishes pitched the story and I was like ‘yes! All day yes. When do you want me to start?’ And that’s the joy and beauty of Patty.”

It’s hard to imagine someone else in the role, as Pine and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot have lovely chemistry onscreen. Now we’ll get to see that chemistry once more when Wonder Woman 1984 hits the big screen in 2020, and that release date can’t get here soon enough.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.