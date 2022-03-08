Wonder Woman: DC Releases Trial of the Amazons Teaser

DC has released a new teaser for Wonder Woman: Trial of the Amazons, the anticipated crossover event from writer Michael W. Conrad and artist Becky Cloonan. The story is a murder mystery set against the backdrop of Themyscira, and launched earlier this month in Trial of the Amazons #1, and continues through a number of other DC titles before circling back around to a conclusion in Trial of the Amazons #2. The teaser featured art from the storyline, as well as short interviews with both Conrad and Cloonan, discussing their excitement for the project, which marks the first major Wonder Woman-centric crossover in DC since War of the Gods in 1991.

The characters in the Wonder Woman Family have been all over the DC Universe the last year, but Trial of the Amazons will bring them back together. Nubia and the Amazons writer Stephanie Williams talked to ComicBook.com about this is part of the fun of writing these characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As you just mentioned, everybody is just all over the place, scattered and just a lot going on. So Trial of the Amazons is this coming home … Think of it as Thanksgiving, and maybe sometimes it goes well. Sometimes it doesn’t, depending on who still has beef with who and kind of what’s going on. But sometimes things get hashed out, and there’s a bit of a show,” Williams said. “So Nubia’s role in all of this is just to one, figure out who she is and who she needs to be for everyone moving forward, and also herself. Because again, she’s a Champion, she could punch her way out of a lot of stuff. As Queen, she could do that, but she probably wouldn’t be Queen very long and she needs to be a little bit more diplomatic about it, a little bit more balanced.”

You can see the teaser below.

https://twitter.com/DCWonderWoman/status/1500516781466734598?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

DC’s official description for the crossover reads as follows: “Continuing from the events of Nubia and the Amazons, (on shelves now, at your local comic shop!), the dangers of Doom’s Doorway have found their way to Man’s World and garnered the attention of not one, but all three Amazonian tribes. The Bana-Mighdall consider it to be a sign of weakness in the current regime and have decided to return to the shores of Themyscira to stake their claim over the island. Little do they know, the Esquecida are not far behind, looking for help to combat the evil unleashed. Tempers rise and swords are brandished as the women argue about the best course of action-leading to one of the most famous Amazon traditions: the Contest.”

You can see the full list of titles in the crossover in the teaser above.