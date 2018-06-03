‘Wonder Woman’ Fans Making Posters Out Of WW84 Sequel Logo

It seems more and more likely that Wonder Woman 84 will be the title of the upcoming Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot sequel, and fans are having a ball creating their own posters.

The WW84 tagline has started showing up on DC twitter accounts like Geoff Johns and Patty Jenkins, and Jenkins previously revealed the film would be set in the 80s during her CinemaCon presentation.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the 80’s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

With that in mind and the WW84 headers starting to pop up, fans have used the logo in a variety of ways, creating their own movie posters. Some are in keeping with the previous film’s theme, while others are going all out with 80s styled effects and tones.

So far the community’s come up with some really eye-catching pieces, and hopefully, we’ll get an official poster sometime soon.

DC did tease an official Wonder Woman logo at the recent licensing expo, but it only captured the Wonder Woman text, with an image of Wonder Woman off-screen.

As for the sequel itself, Jenkins has been anticipating getting to unleash the character, something they couldn’t do until her origins were explained in the original.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie.” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

We can’t wait to see more from the anticipated sequel, but in the meantime here are some of our favorite WW84 posters from fans!

This poster also goes for simple but stylish effect, with the Wonder Woman logo getting the majority of the poster and the WW84 text below. It gets extra points though for giving an 80s like effect to the Wonder Woman logo.

“BREAKING NEWS: Geoff Johns reveals the title of Wonder Woman 2 as Wonder Woman 84! The film will of course be set in the 80s.”

Sometimes less is more, and honestly, this poster by antovolk is probably more accurate as to what fans will see from the initial poster for the Wonder Woman sequel.

The poster features the familiar Wonder Woman logo behind the new WW84 text, but perhaps the most important part is up at the top, which reads “From Director Patty Jenkins”.

Jenkins got a (well deserved) pay raise for the sequel, but she also deserves top billing on the poster.

This poster takes the already gorgeous Wonder Woman poster (Diana kneeling with her sword) and applies a warm filter over top. It also puts Gadot’s name up top next to newcomers Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Linda Carter.

To complete the look we get the 80s infused WW84 logo at the bottom. That coloring is simply gorgeous, and kind of want to know the exact colors he used…

“Wonder Woman !!

#WW84 #WonderWoman #WonderWoman2 #GalGadot #PattyJenkins #DCEU

@geoffjohns @PattyJenks”

@ak_mani53 is at it again, this time using a different Wonder Woman poster as the foundation. This one uses the isolated shot of Diana in a defensive position with sword and shield in full effect but puts her on the charred ground as embers float by.

The whole poster has patches of pink and blue, and of course, we also get the 80s WW84 themed logo at the bottom. The same cast is highlighted up top but in this version, Chris Pine is also added in.

“Wonder Woman 2

#WW84 #WonderWoman #WonderWoman2 #DCEU

@PattyJenks @geoffjohns”

We’re not sure who created this one, but it’s gorgeous. The filter gives everything a pink and purple tone, with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman front and center. The war-torn imagery in the background conveys the fractured world Diana is in the midst of, and having Steve Trevor and Cheetah on either side is also a nice touch.

Granted, we’re not sure if Chris Pine is going to be in the sequel, but odds are he will be involved somehow, even if it is just flashbacks.

This poster puts Wonder Woman on the Subway, standing iconic as several riders and passengers look on, though a few could really care less that a superhero is standing right in front of them.

There’s a vintage effect to this poster that screams the 80s without being so overt about it. Well done, and also kudos to Diana for not taking up a valuable seat with her shield. Hey, courtesy matters.

WW84 poster http://messypandas.com #ww84 #wonderwoman #galgadot #poster #dc #dceu #wb

This poster goes all out with the 80s theme, with a pink grid overlay, neon letters, and a color scheme right out of Miami Vice. Wonder Woman retains her red, blue, and gold colors though in the center, with her sword drawn and bracing for battle.

Some lightning completes the colorful package, and while it is a lot to take in, it does really work. There’s also a version without the lightning effect.

“Hope you enjoy them. I made a typo on the last one, but I fixed it = )@PattyJenks @GalGadot @geoffjohns @DCComics @WonderWomanFilm #WonderWoman84 #WonderWoman2 #WW84 #WonderWoman”

@dceunited might have created one of the most stunning posters out there, with an up-close photo of Gal Gadot’s face in gorgeous black and white. The only color on the poster is the gold Wonder Woman logo with the static looking WW84 over top.

Kristen Wiig, Gal Gadot, and Chris Pine’s names are in gold up top but are smaller so as to not take away from the central picture.

“dceunited#WonderWoman movie celebrates its one-year anniversary!!! Happy anniversary of the greatest female superhero of all time

Thanks for great movie @PattyJenks & @GalGadot #WW84

#DCEUnited #dcfilms #dcextendeduniverse #Superman #Batman #Aquaman #Cyborg #TheFlash #ShazamMovie”

Artists are having a ball with the 80s theme, and you can definitely feel that influence in this poster.

The poster features Diana in an 80s inspired red dress and maroon jacket ensemble. Her hair’s been curled and she’s rocking a walkman (with golden headphone cord) and a small TV on her shoulders with the Wonder Woman logo emblazoned on it.

A Wonder Woman 84 logo with a vintage font is at the bottom, and all adding up to one really memorable take on the character.

“joshgallowayartI made a poster for the Wonder Woman sequel which is rumored to be titled WW84. So excited for that movie.

?”

This poster doesn’t feature Wonder Woman at all, instead focusing on the WW84 logo and some striking imagery.

The WW84 text fades into the smoke coming from an explosion on the battlefield, and bodies can be seen in the corner, suggesting a brutal battle just took place.

It’s less fun and hopeful than other posters but does get the imagination working overtime as to what the film could be about.

“agent.1484? #dccomics #dceu #wonderwoman #wonderwoman2 #ww84 #war #superhero #logo”