Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Addresses Character’s LGBTQ+ Impact

It’s officially June and that means Pride Month is upon us. To celebrate, Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate as well as address the character’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Carter kicked off her posts by sharing Wonder Woman art by Paulina Ganucheau and expressing how excited she was to celebrate with friends and fans, but later in the day following some comments about refuting the character’s status as both a hero and icon for the LGBTQ+ community, she addressed Wonder Woman’s role as an icon — as well as how she is reminded how special the role is.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter wrote. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

This isn’t the first time that Carter, who famously brought Diana Prince/Wonder Woman to life on the classic television series, Wonder Woman, from 1975 to 1979, has spoken about the impact Wonder Woman — including her portrayal of the character — has had on the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking with ComicBook.com last year, she explained that she’s come to understand that, fundamentally, it all comes down to the idea of transformation, not just for the community, but for everyone who sees themselves in Wonder Woman.

“A couple of decades ago when I really realized it… I had a young woman from Out magazine come and give an interview and she said, ‘you don’t know how big…’” Carter said. “What I came to understand is that it’s really about that transformation. You know, before you can turn into something, as we all do, we are wives, mothers, sisters, we put on all these hats. We are all these amazing things wrapped up in one person and that’s what we learn. We prepare for the day; we’re juggling a lot of things. As women, we don’t compartmentalize. We put our communities together, we figure out how to manage in that wonderful, creative way.”

This month, DC Comics will celebrate Pride Month with new titles and a new DC Pride anthology, as well as variant covers all as part of the celebration. Leading the initiative will be DC Pride 2022, a new 104-page Prestige format anthology which will feature various LGBTQ+ characters and creators.