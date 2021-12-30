Young Justice Fans Are Demanding HBO Max Renew The Series For A Fifth Season

Young Justice fans are rallying to support another season of the show. Phantoms premiered on HBO Max to good reception and each week has broadened an already robust world. However, Earth 16 always seems to be hovering on the edge of jeopardy. To combat that, the fans have stepped in time and again to voice their support for Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti’s show. The fourth season is already in the can and now, all the viewers can do is wait for the explosive finish to this season. There have already been multiple surprises that longtime fans probably didn’t see coming. You could suggest any number of events before the finale and most of the fandom would humor it because of how bananas a lot of these episodes have been. Numerous loose ends hang about midway through and everyone is excited to see what happens with all of them. But, ultimately, the fanbase is going to have to make some noise if they want more of Young Justice going forward.

“#YoungJusticePhantoms now has TWENTY-FOUR episodes in the can, i.e. totally complete. The last two just need to finish closed captioning, and we’ll be done. So if you want more, #KeepBingingYJ to #SaveEarth16!” Weisman previously wrote on Twitter.

“Meanwhile, the fourth season of YOUNG JUSTICE, i.e. YOUNG JUSTICE PHANTOMS, dropped its first two episodes this past Saturday on HBOMax,” Weisman told fans on his blog. “Episode 403 will drop this coming Thursday, 10/21. With another episode (through 413) dropping every Thursday through December 30th. The back half of the season (i.e. 414-426) will drop weekly in Spring, 2022. I’m truly excited for the fans to see the season – and evil creator that I am – also glad that the show isn’t all dropping at once. I firmly believe television – especially a show like YJ – is a better experience if you have time to savor and sort and absorb and predict for a week in between episodes.”

