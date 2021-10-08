Young Justice Season 4 Poster And Key Art Released

Young Justice just released a poster for Season 4 and some key art. Fans have been looking forward to the next season of the beloved animated series for a while now. DC FanDome this year promises to deliver even more information about what’s going on with it headed into 2022. Young Justice Outsiders premiered all the way back in 2019 on DC Universe. In the early days of that streaming service, reviving a Cartoon Network favorite seemed like a no-brainer. As the DC Comics brass knows now, the fans will show up and show out for their favorites if you provide them the content. (Just take a quick look at all those Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans that helped boost the platform.) More heroes are coming into the fold for Young Justice Phantoms. That means people can look forward to some further reaches of the DC Universe getting a chance to shine in an animated series. Check out what showrunner Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti had to say to Collider down below:

“From the beginning, we set out to use the entire DC Universe as a backdrop and a catalyst of evolution for our core characters. Each new character introduced has a unique story that helps us further explore the reaches of the DC Universe and the depths of all characters involved,” Vietti explained. “Using the literal passage of time to introduce new generations of young characters gives our series a unique method of showing real growth and that’s something we continue to have fun within Season 4.”

Weisman added, “We expand the cast with every season, always introducing new young heroes. (It’s not called Young Justice for nothing!) But, as always, we don’t attempt to give every character full coverage in every season. The needs of story and the growth of our original core cast of heroes (now going by Nightwing, Aquaman, Superboy, Miss Martian, Tigress, Zatanna and Rocket) dictate which other characters — new and old — we’ll focus on.”

