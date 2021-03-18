Zack Snyder Reveals Plans for Justice League Theatrical Screenings

✖

Even before Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max the filmmaker had teased the idea of doing theatrical screenings of the film, which was previously assumed to maybe only exist on WarnerMedia's streaming service for its entire life. Snyder has spoken about doing screenings in the past but now in a new interview has opened up about the actual plans being made, including a potential Snyder DC marathon and multiple screenings that include both the color version and the recently debuted "Justice is Gray" edition, aka the black and white cut. Don't worry that Snyder has also said previously there would be an intermission.

"They have given me a handful of charity screenings in IMAX," Snyder revealed to Cinema Blend's ReelBlend podcast. "So as we go forward, I'm going to do a handful of charity screenings -- a couple in color, a couple in black and white -- and that's my plan. As we head toward the fall, with the Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two, or Snyder Con Two. The idea there would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would do Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as sort of a three-day event and try and get as many of the people who made the movie and the cast and whoever will help us out as a huge charity event. A huge kind of fan gathering with cosplay and the whole... like a real celebration of the whole thing."

As Snyder previously said, any theatrical exhibition of his cut of Justice League would come with an intermission, it's a movie that's over four hours with credits after all.

“It's 4 hours of picture and then the credits," Snyder previously said to I MINUTEMEN. "I think it does go over 4 hours by a few minutes but that's you know, 'cause of the titles, 'cause there's a lot of people that worked on the movie. If ever the movie is ever to be viewed in the cinema, we have a 10-minute intermission which is built into the movie. [It] has like a beautiful suite of music, so that adds an extra 10 minutes to the movie.”

By the time Zack Snyder's Justice League is playing in theaters at these screenings though some fans may want to choose between going to the bathroom and hearing this extra ten minutes of music, seemingly performed by Junkie XL; whose score has been highly praised by viewers of the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League and the black-and-white version titled Justice League: Justice Is Gray are now streaming on HBO Max in the US.