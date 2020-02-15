Tom Holland Says Uncharted Movie Will Be an Origin Story for the Video Games

People forget sometimes that an Uncharted movie is coming up that is based on the games. Tom Holland gave fans an update today and offered some thoughts on how this film will be an origin story for Nathan Drake with IGN. Uncharted has had its fair share of delays and issues with the production process. But, the project is in better shape these days. Especially with Tom Holland aboard, as the young star is almost universally beloved on the Internet. When he was first cast, a lot of people had some questions about the fit. With the reveal of the movie being an origin story, it is now clear that the creative team had a unique vision in mind.

“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games,” Holland said. “So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.”

When asked about Joe Carnahan’s script, Holland sounded absolutely pleased with the results so far. He offered, “I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.”

Mark Wahlberg is on tap to play Nathan Drake’s mentor Victor Sullivan. A lot of fans absolutely love Sully, so it’s important that he comes out right. Holland had some praise for Wahlberg as well. “I think Mark Wahlberg's going to kill it as Sully and it's going to be a lot of fun,” Holland mentioned.

Now that Travis Knight is out of the picture, it falls on the Spider-Man actor’s shoulders to bring Nathan Drake to life. Well, now the movie is supposed to release in 2021. March 5 will be the date, but Sony has yet to name a director for the project. Venom Director Reuben Fleischer is a name that has popped up lately, but nothing has been made concrete just yet.

The film will take place before Uncharted: Golden Abyss. That span of time has not been explored too much in the games, which means that Holland’s adventure will be very fresh. A young adult aged Nathan Drake had a mission in the last game, but this will represent a dramatic break for the treasure hunter.