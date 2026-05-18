New Infamous Discovery Potentially Verifies Revival Rumors

A new discovery seems to have potentially verified recent rumors that PlayStation is planning a revival of Infamous. Since the launch of Infamous: Second Son in 2014, the popular open-world superhero series has been on ice. Instead, developer Sucker Punch has gone on to create Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei, both of which have proven to be quite popular in their own right. In the wake of releasing these games, there’s now reason to believe that Sucker Punch could be looking to go back to Infamous in some capacity.

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Back in 2022, Sucker Punch made a post about the Infamous series that made clear that no new games tied to the series were in the works. Sucker Punch said that the same was true for its other beloved franchise, Sly Cooper, which the studio hasn’t worked on since 2005. That being said, Sucker Punch did leave the door open to such a return to either series “down the road,” and it now looks like such a time may have come about.

Spotted by podcaster Colin Moriarty, Sucker Punch’s previous post that happened to mention it wouldn’t be returning to Infamous has now been deleted. It’s not known why this post has been taken down, or when it happened, but it’s easy to infer that it may be because Sucker Punch is now once again developing an Infamous project of some sort. Given the aforementioned rumors that have been circling in recent days, this possibility seems even more likely.

If Sucker Punch is indeed working on something tied to Infamous, a remaster of Infamous, Infamous 2, or both games in a single bundle would be the most logical. Currently, Infamous and Infamous 2 remain gridlocked to PS3 consoles, which makes them quite hard to revisit nowadays. To simply revamp these games for PS5 with new graphical and performance upgrades would be a huge win and would surely be an easy success for PlayStation.

With a new PlayStation State of Play likely to happen at some point in the coming month, perhaps this Infamous revival will end up being revealed much sooner than anticipated. When and if that does happen, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the details here on ComicBook.

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