Uncharted Movie: Tom Holland Teases Younger Take on Nathan Drake

While the Uncharted movie has had a rough time in production, it seems the film might finally be on the right track. At the world premiere for Disney Pixar's Onward, star Tom Holland discussed the upcoming film based on Sony's popular PlayStation series, and how it will give viewers a chance to see a version of Nathan Drake that has not yet appeared in the video games. Despite the film's issues getting a director to stay on for more than a few months, Holland seemed his normal, optimistic self, hyping up the film's globe-trotting tale, while excitedly discussing co-star Mark Wahlberg.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," said Holland. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

Holland's infectious optimism could be the boost Uncharted needs. Fans are particularly cautious given the number of directors that have exited the film, but Holland is the kind of spokesman that could put those same fans at ease. Holland is a fan of the source material, and that has been a major boon for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.

With the recent success of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, there will likely be some increased pressure on Sony to get Uncharted right. Unfortunately, the company is trying to finish filming before Holland starts filming the third film in the current Spider-Man franchise, which is allegedly the reason for Travis Knight's recent departure as director. Rushed schedules have rarely resulted in strong films, and that fact holds doubly true for those based on video games.

Of course, Sony's desire to make the Uncharted film work is entirely understandable. The property has performed quite well for the company since the series debuted on PlayStation 3 back in 2007. Should the film prove successful, it could significantly elevate the franchise in the public conscious. While the series is well known to gamers, it doesn't have the same brand awareness of Sonic or Pokemon. Unfortunately, Sony's attempts to beat the clock could hurt the movie's overall quality.

