PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Specs Comparison: Which Console Is More Powerful?

Following this week's reveal of the Xbox Series X's specs, the PS5 revealed its full specs. After months and months and months of rumors, leaks, and reports, we now know which console is more powerful: the Xbox Series X. In fact, the Xbox Series X's specs trump the PS5's specs in just about every way imaginable. Not only is the Xbox Series X's GPU considerably more powerful, but the its CPU also edges out the CPU in the PS5. However, there is one place where the PS5 has the Xbox Series X beat, and that's in the SSD department. In other words, while the Xbox Series X is packing more power, the PS5 is actually the faster console. This will mean faster loading times, faster patch downloads, and more importantly more flexibility for game developments when designing their games.

Of course, it remains to be seen just how different games will look running one each console. The answer is probably not much different. However, if you want the most juice behind your games, then the Xbox Series X will be your console.

Below, you can checkout the specs for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, or, more specifically, the GPU, CPU, memory, bandwidth, internal storage, expandable storage, and optical drive each is working with.

PS5:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Xbox Series X:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT)

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825GHz, Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NMMe SSD

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

Optical Drive: 1 TB Expansion Card

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console -- including a list of every PS5 game confirmed so far -- be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.

As for the Xbox Series X, it's currently also penned in for a holiday 2020 release. For more coverage on the next-gen Xbox console -- including a list of every Xbox Series X game confirmed so far -- click here.

