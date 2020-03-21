PS5 SSD Is "The Biggest Leap in My Career," Says Developer

This week, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the PS5's full specs. And while some PlayStation users weren't very receptive to the reveal, many developers took to social media to express their delight with what Sony revealed. Meanwhile, others took to the Internet to tease what hasn't been revealed. For example, one developer made the claim that the console is "one of the most revolutionary consoles ever designed." Included in the wave of developers was Kurt Margenau, the co-game director of The Last of Us Part II. According to Margenau, the PS5's SSD represents the "biggest" technical leap he has seen in his career.

"Still tripping about this PS5 SSD spec," said Margenau. "Like, people don’t even know how big of a leap in terms of game design can be made, especially for 1st party that doesn’t have to design to lowest common denominator. By far the biggest leap in my career. Can’t wait."

Still tripping about this #PS5 SSD spec. Like, people don’t even know how big of a leap in terms of game design can be made, especially for 1st party that doesn’t have to design to lowest common denominator. By far the biggest leap in my career. Can’t wait. — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) March 19, 2020

Of course, Margenau's praise of the console should be taken with the grain of salt given that he's employed by PlayStation. However, he isn't the only one heaping praise on the system's advanced SSD. Former technical art director at Naughty Dog, Andrew Maximov, also chimed in:

Just saw the new @PlayStation #PS5 presentation. Great job @cerny! Since I routinely have to explain to people why I'm excited for an SSD for rendering I thought I'd write a little thread to explain. Case in point: Uncharted 1 to Last of Us transition: pic.twitter.com/4Q75NEuigy — Andrew Maximov (@_ArtIsAVerb) March 18, 2020

Towards the end of a console cycle a huge amount of work goes into scripting just the right data to be loaded and rendered just at the right time. And the designers and engineers who do that largely remain thankless as it's not the sexiest job. Yet it's what makes this possible. — Andrew Maximov (@_ArtIsAVerb) March 18, 2020

So the ability to load in the highest resolution version of any asset just in front of you and drop it immediately as you turn around means that every tree can have 3d bark and moss and ants marching on it just when needed, without blowing up the budget. It's going to be great — Andrew Maximov (@_ArtIsAVerb) March 18, 2020

It remains to be seen just how much of a game changer the PS5's SSD will be, but right now it sounds like it's going to be the big difference between it and the PS4.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word on a price point, but we do have a growing list of confirmed games you can check out via the link below:

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.