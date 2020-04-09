The Witcher: 7 Amazing Cosplays We Love

The Witcher was already a beloved franchise courtesy of Andrzej Sapkowski's original novels and CD Projekt Red's hit games, culminating with the classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The franchise rose to greater prominence though with the release of Netflix's recent adaptation series, simply titled The Witcher, and season 2 is scheduled to hit in 2021. Couple that with the upcoming Anime prequel The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (which will focus on Vesemir) and you've got one of the hottest franchises around. That means there's plenty of room for some amazing cosplays, and there are many to choose from. We've collected 7 of our favorites right here, and while some are based on the show and others on the games, they are all definitely worth checking out. Because there are so many we decided to highlight just a few here, but we will be spotlighting more in the future, so if you see a cosplay that deserves some shine, make sure to let me know by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB! You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below. “Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.” Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss. The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. Hit the next slide to check out some of our favorite Witcher cosplays, featuring Geralt, Triss, Yennefer, and Ciri!