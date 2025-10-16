Star Wars Game Announced in 2021 Finally Gets New Update

A Star Wars game that was announced in 2021 has gotten a promising new development update. The Star Wars franchise has been in a wonky space for the last decade. After three mainline films and two spin-offs that had varying degrees of success, the franchise made a hard pivot to streaming TV shows, but will soon return to the big screen after a 7-year gap. On the video game side of things, there haven’t been that many Star Wars games since Disney took over. We have gotten two Battlefront games, two Star Wars Jedi games, and Star Wars Outlaws, but that’s about it. A handful of other Star Wars games were cancelled while others seem to be in development hell.

One game that fans have had their eye on for a while now is Star Wars Eclipse. The game was announced at The Game Awards in 2021 and although the initial trailer didn’t reveal much, it did confirm that it will be the first Star Wars game set in the High Republic era, a part of the Star Wars universe that has yet to be properly explored in a video game, save for some glimpses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Not only that, but Star Wars Eclipse expected to utilize a branching narrative formula with choices that shape the story and world.

Star Wars Eclipse Remains in Development Despite Years of Silence

Despite being announced for years ago, we’ve largely seen and heard nothing else about Star Wars Eclipse minus a concept art leak. It’s a game shrouded in mystery, though it is believed the reason for this is because the game was barely even a game when it was announced. It was reported that Quantic Dream was still in the very early stages of preparing Star Wars Eclipse when it was announced, but decided to reveal it as a way to boost recruitment for the studio and attract new talent.

Some have feared that Star Wars Eclipse is cancelled, but that’s not the case. While talking about other projects Quantic Dream is working on, the studio confirmed that Star Wars Eclipse remains in development and they are eager to share more on the game in the future. This is a promising sign as games like this can sort of fade away, but clearly the developer knows there’s a lot of hype behind this game and doesn’t want the game’s fate to be very mysterious.

Star Wars: Eclipse development still continues https://t.co/Wl1rEA8WaV pic.twitter.com/E6FvFtl8mE — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 16, 2025

Assuming Eclipse really did begin development in 2021, maybe we will see a new look at it next year with a 2027 release date. It was reported in 2023 that Star Wars Eclipse was targeting a 2026 release date, but unless Quantic Dream plans to re-reveal the game and quickly release it, that feels a bit unlikely at this point. It could very well end up being a launch title for the next Xbox and PlayStation, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

